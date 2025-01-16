Former Arsenal striker gives his opinion on what they must do to win the title

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has urged the Gunners to improve their finishing if they hope to claim the Premier League title this season. The former Togo international watched Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham and believes the team should have scored more goals given the number of chances they created.

Arsenal’s win over their North London rivals helped narrow the gap on league leaders Liverpool, keeping their title ambitions alive. However, the Gunners were guilty of missing several opportunities, leaving the match finely balanced at 2-1. This slender margin could have allowed Spurs to snatch a late equaliser, a scenario Adebayor highlighted as a potential risk for a team aiming to win the league.

The Gunners have consistently created scoring chances throughout the season, but their ability to convert those chances into goals has often come under scrutiny. While Arsenal deserved their win against Spurs, Adebayor pointed out that failing to finish opportunities in crucial matches could be costly in the title race.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Adebayor said: “These type of games, the most important thing is to take three points. For Arsenal now to think about winning the league, the way they played today is good, but they had so many chances that they couldn’t take, and that’s the big problem when you’re thinking about the league.”

Adebayor’s comments reflect a broader concern about Arsenal’s attacking efficiency. Despite dominating possession and creating clear-cut chances against Spurs, the narrow scoreline highlighted the need for a more clinical edge in front of goal. Adebayor believes Arsenal must address this issue if they are to maintain their challenge for the Premier League crown.

His remarks also suggest the importance of finding an attacker who can consistently deliver goals. While Arsenal’s forward line has shown promise, their inability to capitalise on key opportunities could prove decisive in the tight margins of a title race.

As Arsenal continue their pursuit of Liverpool, improving their finishing will be critical to sustaining their momentum and maximising points in the remaining fixtures. Adebayor’s assessment serves as a reminder that while performances have been strong, converting chances into goals will ultimately determine their success this season.