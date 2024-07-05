It’s official. Former Arsenal striker, Vivianne Miedema, signs for Manchester City Women

It has been long rumoured that Vivianne Miedema, after leaving Arsenal Women at the end of last season, would be signing for Manchester City, and that has been officially confirmed today. Miedema has become Manchester City’s first summer signing and what a signing that is!

The one you’ve been waiting for… Welcome to City, @VivianneMiedema! 🩵 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 5, 2024

Speaking at Manchester City, on signing with the WSL club, Miedema is looking forward to her future at the club. Miedema said:

“The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles.

“Looking to the future, I’ve always said I want to play with best players in the world and I think City have got that.

“I haven’t played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come. I hope I’m going to be able to help the team as much as I can do.

“I am just really excited to be part of the team and for the girls to hopefully help me and get me back to my best. If I get back to my best again then we can achieve really nice things together.”

“I do think this is the place to be right now. In the end, it was an easy choice for me. I want to challenge myself every day in training, but also every single week in the games we play.”

Head Coach Gareth Taylor added: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Viv to City and seeing her flourish over the next three years.

“Our ambition is to compete on the highest stage and for the highest honours, and Viv is aligned to this desire.

“She’s a top talent that I’m excited to work with as she’s a player I’ve always admired. Viv will be a real asset to the team.”

What are your thoughts Gooners? It will be interesting when we go head to head with Man City huh?!

