Former Arsenal youngster gets historic Chinese call-up

Former Arsenal youngster, Nico Yennaris has been called up to the Chinese national team in a historic move that sees him become part of the first time that China would call up up-to three naturalised Chinese citizens for their national team reports the Sun.

The Chinese FA is notoriously focused on playing just players who were born and raised in China in their national team.

However, they have relaxed that stance now, and that has made it a possibility for Yennaris to make their national team roaster.

He will play alongside two naturalised Brazilian players – Elkeson and Aloisio, making it the first time that China would invite three naturalised players for their national team.

He was born in London and was in the Arsenal youth system for 10 years between 2001 and 2011.

However, he never got the chance to make an impression in the Arsenal first-team instead he was sent on loan to several teams including Bournemouth before he made a permanent move to Brentford in 2014.

He currently plays for Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League and has already made five appearances for the Chinese national team.

However, this would be the first time that up to three naturalized players would be called up to the Chinese national team at the same time.

It is always good to see former Arsenal players that never quite made the grade at the club go on and make a career for themselves elsewhere.