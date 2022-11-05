Former Arsenal youngster opens the door for an Emirates return

Former Arsenal youngster Yunus Musah admits he loved his time at the club and hinted he might move back if they try to sign him.

However, he is focused on helping Valencia at the moment as he attracts the attention of top clubs, including Liverpool.

The American played for Arsenal’s academy between 2012 and 2019 before Valencia poached him.

He developed faster at the La Liga side and has been a member of their first team since 2020.

Arsenal has been in fantastic form this season and any player will want to be a part of their team now, unlike before.

The Gunners seem attractive enough for anyone to join and Musah is one of them.

Asked about a return Musah told CBS Sports: ‘You never know.

‘I had a great time at Arsenal developing there, I still have friends there, the coaches were great, being an Arsenal player, in general, is great.

‘I loved playing for Arsenal. I’ve nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it’s time to go back then it’s possible.

‘For now, I’m really happy at Valencia and I’m looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we’re doing now.’

Musah has been in fine form since he moved to Valencia and has developed well.

The midfielder could do a good job for us if he moves to the Emirates, but he will cost a lot of money.

