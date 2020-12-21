Former Barcelona ace wants to manage Arsenal

Xavi Hernandez has named Arsenal as one of the teams that he would like to manage in the Premier League.

His comments come at a time when the Gunners might be looking for a new manager soon.

They gambled on making the inexperienced Mikel Arteta their manager last year and he helped them to win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

But things haven’t looked good for them in recent weeks, with the club now looking at a relegation fight if things don’t get better for them soon.

Xavi has been managing Qatari side Al Sadd since last year after he retired from the game.

He is tipped to manage Barcelona in the future, but it seems like he has an eye on Arteta’s job.

The former midfielder was speaking about the Premier League teams that he would love to manage and he mentioned Arsenal.

The ex-midfielder told Sky Sports via Sun Sports: “Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham.

“Also, [Jurgen] Klopp and [Mauricio] Pochettino and Unai Emery, many people who have gone there are doing an extraordinary job.”

Arteta will be hoping that his players get back to form when they face Chelsea in their next league game.