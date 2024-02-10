Former Bayern Munich president says Arsenal overpaid for Declan Rice

Bayern Munich was one of the clubs interested in a move for Declan Rice in the summer, but they could not compete with Arsenal for his signature.

The Bavarians have been one of the top European clubs over the years, while Arsenal struggled with mediocrity.

However, the Gunners signed Rice ahead of them, and the Englishman has been a superb addition to their squad so far.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to add him to their group and was the only club willing to pay that much to sign Rice.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß has commented on the transfer battle and insists the midfielder is not worth what Arsenal paid.

He is convinced the Gunners overpaid, even though Rice won the European Conference League last season.

He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine: “I consciously looked at him. He’s a very good player, but with all due respect: I wouldn’t spend €120m on him even today. Such sums are too high for his club: We as FC Bayern simply cannot afford that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone will have their opinion on Rice’s transfer to the Emirates, but none of them can deny that he has been worth every penny we spent to add him to our group.

Hopefully, the midfielder will continue to get better and prove to be a success at the end of his spell in North London.

STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from @inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…