Former Bayern Munich president says Arsenal overpaid for Declan Rice

Bayern Munich was one of the clubs interested in a move for Declan Rice in the summer, but they could not compete with Arsenal for his signature.
The Bavarians have been one of the top European clubs over the years, while Arsenal struggled with mediocrity.
However, the Gunners signed Rice ahead of them, and the Englishman has been a superb addition to their squad so far.
Arsenal broke their transfer record to add him to their group and was the only club willing to pay that much to sign Rice.
Former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß has commented on the transfer battle and insists the midfielder is not worth what Arsenal paid.
He is convinced the Gunners overpaid, even though Rice won the European Conference League last season.
He told the Frankfurter Allgemeine: “I consciously looked at him. He’s a very good player, but with all due respect: I wouldn’t spend €120m on him even today. Such sums are too high for his club: We as FC Bayern simply cannot afford that.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Everyone will have their opinion on Rice’s transfer to the Emirates, but none of them can deny that he has been worth every penny we spent to add him to our group.
Hopefully, the midfielder will continue to get better and prove to be a success at the end of his spell in North London.
They paid that for 30-year old Kane..?
The way I’ve read that, isn’t that we overpaid for him – but that Bayern couldn’t afford to pay what the going rate for a central midfielder was. He said the same about Caicedo in the same interview.
They instead prefer bullying smaller clubs into selling players for cheap to them or for players in the German league to run down their contracts and get them for free.
@Steve
Exactly. Especially when you think of the way they went about getting Gnabry…Jus sayin
Yes, very wrong headline and gist of the article. If BM had the money , they would have paid it, but couldn’t afford him.
Does anyone care a jot what Bayern Munich thinks!
Me neither!
Move on!