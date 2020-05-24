Arsenal News Gooner News

Former Blackburn ace claims Celtic’s achievement is better than Arsenal’s Invincibles

Chris Sutton has played down Arsenal’s invincible achievement by claiming that Celtic winning nine Scottish league titles in a row is a much bigger achievement.

The Gunners won the Premier League title in the 2003/2004 season in style as they went through the entire campaign without being defeated by any side.

Liverpool came close to matching that record this season, but the Reds were beaten by Watford in one of the surprising results of the season to keep Arsenal’s record intact.

Celtic has just been awarded the Scottish Premier League title for the ninth consecutive season, despite the efforts of Rangers under Steven Gerrard, and Sutton reckons that their achievement is bigger than Arsenal winning the title unbeaten and Leicester City winning the 2015/2016 Premier League title.

He claimed that their achievement is the biggest in British football alongside the achievements of the Lisbon Lions.

It is a wonder why Sutton would say that considering that the quality of the Premier League is higher than that of the Scottish top flight.

Rangers and Celtic are the only teams challenging for the title in that competition while the Premier League is more competitive.

And let’s not forget that Celtic won a handful of those titles when Rangers were liquidated and at to start from Division two.

The more I think about, the more ludicrous this statements sounds, next he will be saying that Blackburn winning the title was more impressive. He really has become a bit ridiculous.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Chris Sutton

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    May 24, 2020 at 11:21 am

    😴😴😴 I find him so boring… any chance to slate us and he takes it!!

    Reply
  2. Dan says:
    May 24, 2020 at 11:25 am

    If Celtic were in Prem would they go unbeaten ? They be in relegation fight
    If Arsenal were in SPl would we win 9 in row ?of course
    Heck , Norwich ,Brighton , Villa , Spurs , would walk that Leauge such is the gulf in class ( well not Spurs ) but you are my point
    Be like comparing Liverpool to the champions of Cyprus

    Reply
    1. Dan says:
      May 24, 2020 at 11:27 am

      Get not are my point lol

      Reply
  3. SueP says:
    May 24, 2020 at 11:57 am

    There is no comparison. With Rangers relegated to the bottom of Scottish football there was only one team in it for a number of years. Celtic haven’t exactly been a roaring success in Europe either lately.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs