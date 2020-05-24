Chris Sutton has played down Arsenal’s invincible achievement by claiming that Celtic winning nine Scottish league titles in a row is a much bigger achievement.

The Gunners won the Premier League title in the 2003/2004 season in style as they went through the entire campaign without being defeated by any side.

Liverpool came close to matching that record this season, but the Reds were beaten by Watford in one of the surprising results of the season to keep Arsenal’s record intact.

Celtic has just been awarded the Scottish Premier League title for the ninth consecutive season, despite the efforts of Rangers under Steven Gerrard, and Sutton reckons that their achievement is bigger than Arsenal winning the title unbeaten and Leicester City winning the 2015/2016 Premier League title.

He claimed that their achievement is the biggest in British football alongside the achievements of the Lisbon Lions.

The two biggest achievements ever in football on these shores… Celtic 1965-66 to 1973-74 and Celtic 2011-12 to 2019-20… 9 league titles in a row⚽️🍀 https://t.co/QeQynOV0QG — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 23, 2020

It is a wonder why Sutton would say that considering that the quality of the Premier League is higher than that of the Scottish top flight.

Rangers and Celtic are the only teams challenging for the title in that competition while the Premier League is more competitive.

And let’s not forget that Celtic won a handful of those titles when Rangers were liquidated and at to start from Division two.

The more I think about, the more ludicrous this statements sounds, next he will be saying that Blackburn winning the title was more impressive. He really has become a bit ridiculous.