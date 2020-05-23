Former Blue claims Arsenal and Chelsea target ‘going to the very top’

Chris Sutton has hailed Odsonne Edouard as the next big thing to come out of Celtic, claiming he will go to the ‘very top’.

The Frenchman has been in outstanding form this season, scoring an impressive 27 goals in all competitions, whilst adding 19 assists also, and is being earmarked for a move in the coming window.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle have all been linked with a move for the exciting striker, with the latter expected to confirm new owners in the coming days, which will see them jump to the top of the list of clubs with rich owners.

This deal could well see them jump to the top of the list of potential suitors for Edouard this summer, with question marks over our transfer budget following the loss of income due to the Coronavirus.

Our move for Edouard however could stem on the back of a deal to sell one of either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, who are both linked with potential moves at present. The pair have one and two years remaining on their respective contracts at present.

Chris Sutton certainly thinks that Celtic’s Edouard would be able to fill the void left by either departure, by claiming that he ‘can do everything’.

“French striker is going to the very top just like van Dijk and he’s been sensational,” Sutton claimed.

“The striker can do everything. He links the game, he makes runs, he creates and he is a quality finisher.

“Edouard really assumed the mantle of responsibility as Lennon chased the nine last season and delivered in emphatic style for his boss and team.”

