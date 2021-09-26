Former captain adamant that Arsenal ‘were exceptional all over the pitch’ today

Arsenal were in top form today as they put rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the sword in spectacular fashion, and Tony Adams was impressed by a number of our players.

The Gunners were in devastating form in the first half as we smashed our way into a 3-0 lead, with all of Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all getting on the scoresheet.

We didn’t manage to continue to make our rivals pay in the second half with further goals, and they did managed to claw one back with just over 10 minutes left to play, before coming to life a little after their goal when the game was already out of reach.

Tony Adams has moved to hail our ‘wonderful’ performance however, singling out a number of our younger players for special praise.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful first-half display; the kids were phenomenal,” Adams said in the Sky Sports studio after the match(via the Express).

“Saka, the legs of Emile Smith Rowe up and back, they really took the game. I loved Tomi [Tomiyasu]; I thought his positioning was excellent.

“I thought they were exceptional all over the pitch, and the game was over in the first half. I just liked the shape, the two holding midfielders; they won every header.

“Ben White was exceptional today, imposing himself in the first 15-20 minutes; I’m excited.

“I’ve been saying for ages these guys need to hold these full-backs in and be hard to beat and let the Saka and Smith Rowe’s handle it and I’m delighted the kids took it to them.”