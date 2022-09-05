Former Chelsea man says Jesus will not score enough goals for Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink does not think Gabriel Jesus will score enough goals for Arsenal this season.

The Gunners added the Brazilian to their squad in the last transfer window and he has been enterprising on the pitch.

He has three league goals to his name so far after six matches and that is a decent return for a new player.

However, can he score up to 20 goals in the league this term? Hasselbaink doubts that could happen even though he agrees the former Manchester City is a good signing.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He’s come in [and scored] three goals, made chances, made others around him play better.

“I’m still not convinced he will be 20 goals a season because if he was that then why did he not do that at Man City in a better team?

“I think he had enough opportunities [at Man City]. He is not somebody that scores goals out and out and out.

“He’s somebody that loves scoring goals and likes to link up, he’s been brilliant at it, very strong, holding the ball up.

“He’s got three goals in five matches – which is brilliant – but you expect him to score more goals. He’s a great signing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have signed Jesus to become our main striker from this campaign and the Brazilian has not made a poor start to the term.

The league season is a marathon and we need to be patient with him to get the best from him.

In the long run, he could reach 20 goals in all competitions, but we shouldn’t rely on him alone and some other players at the club have been making good contributions to its cause.

