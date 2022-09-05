Former Chelsea man says Jesus will not score enough goals for Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink does not think Gabriel Jesus will score enough goals for Arsenal this season.
The Gunners added the Brazilian to their squad in the last transfer window and he has been enterprising on the pitch.
He has three league goals to his name so far after six matches and that is a decent return for a new player.
However, can he score up to 20 goals in the league this term? Hasselbaink doubts that could happen even though he agrees the former Manchester City is a good signing.
He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“He’s come in [and scored] three goals, made chances, made others around him play better.
“I’m still not convinced he will be 20 goals a season because if he was that then why did he not do that at Man City in a better team?
“I think he had enough opportunities [at Man City]. He is not somebody that scores goals out and out and out.
“He’s somebody that loves scoring goals and likes to link up, he’s been brilliant at it, very strong, holding the ball up.
“He’s got three goals in five matches – which is brilliant – but you expect him to score more goals. He’s a great signing.”
We have signed Jesus to become our main striker from this campaign and the Brazilian has not made a poor start to the term.
The league season is a marathon and we need to be patient with him to get the best from him.
In the long run, he could reach 20 goals in all competitions, but we shouldn’t rely on him alone and some other players at the club have been making good contributions to its cause.
I alluded to it in an earlier post before getting accused of something wrongly. I think Jesus tries to do do much, instead of getting in the box and being our number 9. Saka and Martinelli should be great foils for him to concentrate on getting into the box and scoring. My problem with Odergaard is, he should be making hay and feeding these three and he isnt. Jesus can get 20 for us but needs to get in the box more.
They don’t make the runs for odegarrd to be a supplier of through balls, Saka likes to run with the ball, he needs to attack the space behind the defence but he often receives the ball in front of the fallbacks then he has to dribble past them. Martinelli is better but still does the same imo. Jesus likes to be in the build up play also. personally imo their loads more to come from these guys, we look good, exciting and will be tough opposition to most if not all teams…
I actually think he’s been a Stan out player and I couldn’t be happier with him
We don’t need Jesus to score 20+ goals for us to taste success this season. What we need is for the team to take the chances he creates through his hard work and spread the goal-scoring responsibility across the front line and attacking midfield.
For instance, Odegaard missed a sitter against United yesterday. And Saka should have crossed for a waiting Jesus instead of going for goal in a tight angle. Our players need to play as a team and not as individual super stars. That’s the way to achieve success on the football pitch