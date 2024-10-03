Former Chelsea man warns Jurrien Timber about his versatility

Arsenal appears to prioritise versatility as a crucial trait when signing players, particularly defenders. This was a significant factor in their decision to acquire Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Timber joined the Gunners after excelling in multiple positions, including centre-back, right-back, and left-back, during his time at Ajax. He has proven to be a valuable asset for Arsenal.
He has started several games on the left side of defence and played as a right-back in their most recent match against PSG. The defender is enjoying his time at the Emirates, benefiting from substantial game time under Mikel Arteta. However, he has now been cautioned that being versatile might not always be advantageous.
Former Chelsea man Khalid Boulahrouz has been following the defender’s career, and after watching him as a right-back last night, he told Voetbal Primeur:
“Of course, he is coming back from a serious injury.
“Then you are very humble and happy that you are in the starting line-up at such a great club. You enjoy that. But is it good for the rest of your career? No.
“Is it good to be versatile? It can be an option every now and then. If he were to play right back, that’s closer to his nature, but left back… No, that’s not what you were brought in for. You played centrally and you deserved it.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Being versatile gives Timber a chance to play in so many roles, so he would almost always have matches to play.
Every player wants to be on the pitch in every match, so Timber will not worry about what Boulahrouz has to say.
He was brought in to play lb what are you waffling about.
Janick Seiler,
Although Timbers played at left back, I don’t agree that he was brought there to play at left back.
When you look at the players that can play left back you can call on 6 players. And at right back its 3.
And just my opinion, but Timber looks far more affective as right back, which in turn must be giving White pause for thought.
It’s an interesting thought, but it seems to me that Arteta wants versatility in his ranks and I can’t see much wrong with that idea. Timber came off and Calafiori moved over. Odegaard is injured and Trossard filled his shoes very well indeed. In this day and age, is being a one trick pony the right way forward?
I do agree that it’s good to have versatile players in the squad. Which is sometimes needed to cover certain positions throughout a season.
But that said, there are benefits for a player to play in his preferred position more often than not. For one thing they would give more consistent performances. Sometimes when your being asked to play out of your preferred position, the consistency of performance can suffer.
And just another example of that, is when a manager signs a player after seeing him perform in a certain position, and then plays them in a completely different position, and then wonders why they don’t perform to the same levels as before.
Sometimes it’s frustrating, because if for example if you want a right back, why not do something radical, and actually go out and buy one.
Anyone else agree.
I do agree Derek
In terms of playing in their preferred position, that makes a lot of sense but combine that with having another string to their bow makes the player able to adapt tactically and if an injury occurs
A footnote to your point about being bought as a midfielder and then being put up front for example, does have a few notable successes
I think the only negative about being versatile is that you may often find yourself not starting and on the bench as cover for various positions.