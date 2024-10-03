Former Chelsea man warns Jurrien Timber about his versatility

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates following the team's victory after the penalty shootout during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal appears to prioritise versatility as a crucial trait when signing players, particularly defenders. This was a significant factor in their decision to acquire Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Timber joined the Gunners after excelling in multiple positions, including centre-back, right-back, and left-back, during his time at Ajax. He has proven to be a valuable asset for Arsenal.

He has started several games on the left side of defence and played as a right-back in their most recent match against PSG. The defender is enjoying his time at the Emirates, benefiting from substantial game time under Mikel Arteta. However, he has now been cautioned that being versatile might not always be advantageous.

Former Chelsea man Khalid Boulahrouz has been following the defender’s career, and after watching him as a right-back last night, he told Voetbal Primeur:

“Of course, he is coming back from a serious injury.

“Then you are very humble and happy that you are in the starting line-up at such a great club. You enjoy that. But is it good for the rest of your career? No.

“Is it good to be versatile? It can be an option every now and then. If he were to play right back, that’s closer to his nature, but left back… No, that’s not what you were brought in for. You played centrally and you deserved it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Being versatile gives Timber a chance to play in so many roles, so he would almost always have matches to play.

Every player wants to be on the pitch in every match, so Timber will not worry about what Boulahrouz has to say.

ADMIN COMMENT

