Former Chelsea player urges Aubameyang to snub a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea has been one of the teams linked with a move for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the striker has better options according to former Chelsea star, Craig Burley.

Several teams are looking to sign the former Borussia Dortmund man in the summer as Arsenal continues to struggle to get him to agree on a new contract.

Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid are some of the top European sides looking to sign him, however, they do not have a free run with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool also reportedly interested as well.

The Blues are the English team with the most serious interest as Frank Lampard looks to sign an experienced striker that would help with the club’s goal-scoring burdens.

However, Burley reckons that Chelsea is as much a project as Arsenal currently is and Aubameyang is more likely to join a top European side competing for titles.

“Absolutely I would go for it if I was Chelsea,” Burley said as quoted by the Express. “If he wants to make that move and it’s on the table [go for it].

“The decision he’s got to make is what does he have in terms of options?

“Chelsea are a project at the moment. If he feels Chelsea are enough of a project to go and compete once this is all over, then fine.

“But at his age, he’s going to be looking to go into somewhere they’re going to fight for the title now, fighting for the Champions League now.

“He’s good enough to do that, he’s shown that at Dortmund, he’s shown it at Arsenal.

“He needs to make sure he’s making the right decision.

“I believe if he gets an offer from a club further down the line from Chelsea, he’ll take that. But if Chelsea can get him, they should go for it.

“If Arsenal lose him, that’s just another big body blow to Mikel Arteta.”

Aubameyang’s transfer options are continuing to narrow and that could be a good thing for the Gunners as it might force him to sign a new Arsenal deal.