Former Chelsea star explains why Arsenal will land top-four finish

Former Chelsea and Manchester City star Shaun Wright-Phillips has claimed that Arsenal are on course for a top-four finish this season.

The Gunners have been thoroughly impressive so far this term, climbing to the top of the table after five wins from their opening six in the division, and it is hard to overlook us at present.

While we have tried to play down our chances of a title push, with Manchester City the clear favourites to lift the title after Liverpool’s dire start to their campaign, leaving us appearing to be the next best thus far who could possibly be in the race for the title with the Citizens.

Wright-Phillips is amongst those who has been impressed by Arsenal, and claims that they have found a consistency which will likely see they claim a place in the top-four.

‘I was impressed by Arsenal last year and this season they’re just topping it off with consistent performances, SP told the Metro.

‘Last season when they were down in the bottom half, they had a lot of criticism come their way, but they stuck to their guns and Arteta kept playing the football he knows and how he wants them to play.

‘In the end Arsenal fans were gutted because they didn’t make the Champions League, but what they achieved last year to get into that position was fantastic.

‘Now they’ve built on that with the signings they’ve made with the likes of [Gabriel] Jesus and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko coming in as well as [Fabio] Vieira who’s coming back to fitness, they’re massive additions.

‘It’s given them depth in areas that they haven’t had before, especially across the front line. They’ll have a lot of games coming up which are back-to-back, the World Cup obviously and then straight back into it, so they have that depth to deal with any injuries.

‘That’s going to be very important to them when it comes to the end of the season and if they can keep that consistency up, that will be a spot in the top four gone.’

I think it is a little bit early to be ruling too many clubs out of the race for the top-four, but you would have to be overly biased to be denying how strong we look so far, and the potential we have in the squad to get even better as the season goes on.

Patrick

