Alvaro Morata is being linked with a January move to Arsenal, with Juventus likely to look to offload him.

The Old Lady agreed a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this month, a player we were also linked with also, but his arrival in Turin does mean that their need for Alvaro Morata has lessened.

The Spaniard would now rank as the third or fourth choice to lead the line, with Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean also in contention at CF, and we could well be set to work out a deal which could bring Morata back to London.

The Atletico Madrid loanee’s time with Chelsea earned him mixed reviews. He struggled to score goals as consistently as you would expect for the enormous outlay they had splashed out to sign him, while he is believed to have had some mental struggles at the time, and his arrival at the Emirates would likely come with a negative reaction from the fans, even if only on a temporary basis, with FourFourTwo citing The Sun as claiming we are considering his loan signing.

After the excitement of hoping to sign Vlahovic, followed by hopes of Alexandre Isak, seeing Morata come through the door will definitely be an anti-climax, but the loan deal will just mean that we are filling a hole temporarily until the summer, whilst trying to give ourselves squad numbers for the challenge in hand.

I don’t imagine anyone would rush out to get his name on the back of the shirt, but it could prove to be a shrewd signing, as Morata does have a keen eye for goal and gets a fair amount of assists, but we will have to be aware that VAR will be ruling out a number of his strikes for offside. It’s in his veins…

Patrick