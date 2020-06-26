Former Chelsea star slams Mesut Ozil as “a bad smell” at Arsenal

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has launched an astonishing attack on Mesut Ozil after calling the German a “bad smell” at Arsenal.

Ozil has been a divisive figure at Arsenal for some time now, but one thing that is certain is that the German is not going to justify his high wage or be anywhere near the player he was a good few years back.

He was given a fresh chance when Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager late last year and the German didn’t repay that trust with an improved showing.

Arteta has now turned his attention away from the former Real Madrid man with Ozil sitting out Arsenal’s first three games since the Premier League restarted.

The likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been given chances to play, but Ozil isn’t near a return to first team action.

Sutton claimed that he pities Arteta who has to deal with having such a high earner on his team who isn’t willing to do the work required of him.

He added that Ozil owes the Gunners much better performances.

He said on BBC Football’s Daily Podcast: “I don’t feel sorry for Arsenal at all. I feel sorry for the fans, I feel sorry for Arteta, but I think he’s been so badly let down.

“Mesut Ozil couldn’t get on the bench and they had nine players on the bench.

“Arteta criticised his attitude in training. He’s on £350k a week. He’s an absolute disgrace, he has to give Arteta far more than that.

“Ozil is like a bad smell at the club, he really is. He is a nightmare for Arteta. A guy who is eating up massive, massive wages at the club who isn’t committed.

“Ozil owes Arsenal far more than he has actually given.”