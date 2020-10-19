Former City star ‘genuinely excited’ about Arsenal’s season

Manchester City’s Micah Richards has stated that he is ‘genuinely excited’ for Arsenal, after the Gunners performance against his former side.

Mikel Arteta’s side were defeated 1-0 at the Etihad on Saturday evening, although the general consensus is that we should have gotten at least a draw following the performance, and Richards was amongst those impressed.

(via Football.London)”They were well-drilled,” Richards said on Sky Sports . “If you look at Arsenal over the last couple of years, you didn’t know their shape.

“At least now, they’ve got a shape, they’ve got a structure, everyone is buying into what Arteta is doing and it’s great to have Thomas Partey coming on, you can just see different pictures and where people are going to be plugging holes.

“I’m genuinely excited for Arsenal, I don’t believe they’re ready to challenge for the title yet, but I think top-four is a realistic aim for them this season.”

If not for a couple of impressive saves, and some less than clinical moments in front of goal, we could well have beaten the goalkeeper on two or three occasions, while Bernd Leno was challenged very little.

We most certainly are eyeing a return to the top four this season, with a view to reclaiming our regular place amongst the Champions League entries, and while a number of our rivals have been far from impressive so far, we have started well.

Should Arsenal be odds-on for a place in the top four? Is it too early to aim any higher than that?

Patrick