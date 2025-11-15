Former coach reveals what Arsenal key player was like at the start of his career

Leandro Trossard captained Belgium in their most recent international fixture, highlighting his growing influence at the national level. The attacker has also established himself as a key figure for Arsenal, having joined the club initially as a second-choice option. Over time, however, he has emerged as one of the team’s most consistent and impactful performers, even amidst the arrivals of several high-profile forwards in recent transfer windows.

Despite his current form, Trossard’s journey to becoming a top performer was not always straightforward. Earlier in his career, his dedication and consistency were questioned, and it appears that some of his youth coaches doubted his potential. One of these former coaches, Peter Maes, who worked closely with Trossard at Genk, has shared insights into what it was like managing the player during his formative years.

Early Career Challenges

As reported by Voetbal Primeur, Maes reflected on Trossard’s early development, saying, “At that time, I didn’t immediately see Leandro as a true captain. Because he’s primarily someone who focuses on his own game. At least when I was training him. He wasn’t a regular starter yet, and he often sulked in training. Perhaps he’s evolved since then, because he’s doing a very good job at Arsenal now.”

This candid observation emphasises that Trossard was not always the polished professional seen today. While his talent was evident, his attitude and commitment at the time may have limited his opportunities and shaped perceptions among coaching staff. It also illustrates the transformation that can occur when a player matures and embraces the responsibilities associated with leadership and elite-level performance.

Evolution into a Key Performer

Trossard’s progression from a youth player with potential to a captain at the international level and a leading figure at Arsenal demonstrates significant personal and professional growth. His ability to adapt, improve, and thrive under the pressures of top-flight football is a testament to both his natural talent and his determination to succeed.

Today, he is recognised not only for his technical skills but also for his leadership qualities on and off the pitch. The insights from Maes serve as a reminder of how players can evolve, overcoming early challenges and scepticism to achieve success at the highest level. Trossard’s journey underscores the importance of perseverance and adaptability in the development of a professional footballer.

