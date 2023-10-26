Former Dutch star warns PSV to fix a problem or Arsenal will punish them

Arsenal secured a victory over PSV in their first Champions League match of the season, and they are set to face the Dutch team again in the return fixture before the group stage concludes.

Both clubs were in action last night, with the Gunners defeating Sevilla and PSV earning a one-all draw against Lens. However, PSV has yet to secure a win in the group and struggled to earn a point against Lens.

Their upcoming three matches are crucial and must-wins if they intend to progress to the competition’s knockout stages.

Former Dutch international Wesley Sneijder has now issued a warning to PSV, urging them to address the issue in their midfield, or they could face even more difficulties in their upcoming game against Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“He does see it! He notices it and explains it right after the match. If you see it, you must do something about it. If you see that you are ‘swimming together’, you have to say something about it.

“Those are the little details. Because he does nothing about this, you run into the equaliser, and it can even get much worse. This is not possible, certainly not at this level. This will be punished mercilessly against Arsenal.”

PSV know we are a terrific team and felt how good we were in the first Champions League group game of the season.

The reverse fixture will hardly be different if we deliver our best performance because we have superior quality.

