Former England ace lends his voice to Mesut Ozil saga

Emile Heskey has become the latest individual to encourage Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal after he was frozen out of the first team by Mikel Arteta.

The German has struggled for form over the past two seasons and he was initially given some chances when Arteta became the club’s manager.

However, he failed to impress and the Spaniard has now frozen him out of the first team.

The Gunners are desperate to get him off their wage bill as he remains their top earner and his weekly wage can cover that of at least two new players.

The German, however, has maintained that he will not be leaving the club before the end of his current deal.

He will struggle to see any team that will pay him as much as he currently earns, and the German has determined that he will stay at the club even if he isn’t being played.

Heskey, however, doesn’t think that is a smart decision and encouraged Ozil to leave the Emirates and join a team where he will be appreciated.

“For myself, I would leave,” Heskey told talkSPORT. “I would want to go and play, and be happy just to get out of that situation that he’s in.

“Looking from the outside, it looks like there’s some sort of breakdown in communication or in a relationship that he’s chosen that line.

“You’re stalling your career. You’ve come this far, from the age of nine or whatever age, to get to where you are, and you’re just going to sit there and do nothing?

“The manager has obviously shown time and time again, regardless of how you do in training, whether you have a great game or you’ve been given the captaincy, you’re not welcome.

“That’s what I see, you’re not welcome, so move on. He’s obviously taken the stubborn line of ‘I will sit here, I’m happy, you put me back in that side.’”