Former England captain claims ‘nobody doing more’ than Arsenal star at present

Rio Ferdinand has singled out Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe for special praise this week, likening him to technically gifted pair Alexander Hleb and Robert Pires.

The 21 year-old was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad this week, having initially been left out of the initial list, but with Marcus Rashford and others not joining up with the squad, the Arsenal youngster hass been given the call.

I think there can be little argument about his inclusion, given his amazing consistency so far this term as well as his form in and amongst the goals at club level, and he could well be in line to be rewarded with his senior England debut.

Former England and Man United star Rio Ferdinand has now moved to praise the midfielder also, claiming that he is standing out with his contributions this term.

“There’s nobody doing more right now than Emile Smith Rowe,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe With Five YouTube channel.

“He reminds me, with more end product it seems right now and I think he’ll go onto levels, his style is a little bit Hleb.

“He plays low, socks similar, the way he moves and manipulates the ball, can keep people off balance all game. He’s got a bit of Hleb about him!

“He’s got a Robert Pires vibe a little bit.”

Smith Rowe is definitely our standout star so far this season, and is definitely deserving of his call-up to the England side as mentioned at JustArsenal earlier on today.

While he is being liked to both Hleb and Pires above, I can’t help but see similarities to Jack Wilshere also, with his fearlessness and ability to be in the right spaces a great ability to have also.

Could Smith Rowe and Saka become integral for England ahead of the World Cup in 13 months time?

Patrick