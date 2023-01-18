Former England captain claims Partey inferior to Man United counterpart

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United’s Casemiro is better defensively than Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, and claims he also has a better impact for his side.

The two sides go head-to-head this weekend at the Emirates Stadium, with the visitors posing as the only team to have beaten the top of the table side in the division this term.

With all eyes on the two in-form sides, Rio has taken the chance to compare two of their midfielders, and claims that the Red Devils CM is more important to his side than the ever-present Thomas Partey.

“I think the importance to their teams… you could argue both sides quite equally – but then, when you throw the stats in, Casemiro wipes him away,” Ferdinand told his Vibe With Five YouTube channel.

“I don’t think Partey could do what Casemiro does. I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Casemiro is doing.

“I don’t think he has the impact defensively [for Arsenal as Casemiro has] for Man United.”

Casemiro certainly has impressed since moving from Real Madrid. I can’t deny that I wasn’t sure he would settle at Old Trafford, like so many have failed before him, but he is one of the players who has helped to bring a positive change for Erik Ten Hag.

Comparing him to Thomas is another story however, and I believe that we are top of the league largely because of his partnership with Granit Xhaka through the middle, with the Swiss also in top form this term.

I definitely wouldn’t trade any of our players for one plying their trade for United at present, but if Partey doesn’t overcome his injury issues of last term then we could well have to look at bringing in strong competition for his starting spot in the summer.

Patrick