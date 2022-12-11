Former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka will ‘definitely’ have enhanced his reputation after another positive international tournament for his country.

The 21 year-old has enjoyed an emphatic rise to fame since breaking into the Gunners’ first-team as a 17 year-old, quickly earning a place in Gareth Southgate’s side and has continued to put in consistent performances since. His rise has seen him win back-to-back Arsenal Player of the Year awards as well as winning the England Player of the Year award already at his young age.

Saka started all-but one of England’s fixtures at the latest tournament, with his final outing coming in the 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday, and he was amongst those to have impressed at the World Cup. Ferdinand insists he is one of few who will have enhanced his reputation from his performances in Qatar, and claims he can be happy despite the Three Lions’ exit this weekend.

“I think when you go into a tournament, as a player you want minimum one of two things,” Rio explained on his YouTube channel.

“Firstly, you want to win the tournament, and secondly, you want to come out of this tournament with your reputation enhanced.

“And I think Declan Rice can do that, he didn’t win it, but he enhanced his reputation.

“Jude Bellingham, obviously. Saka, definitely has done the same.”

Saka has been amazing since breaking into the first-team for both club and country, and the forward is surely due a new and improved contract to secure his future for the foreseeable future. Interest is only gonna continue to rise in his signature as time goes by, and we simply have to make him one of our higher earners in order to fend off our rivals and tie his long-term future to the club.

Patrick

