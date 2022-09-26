Paul Robinson has claimed that Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is behind Everton’s Jordan Pickford because the latter is more comfortable with using his feet.

The Gunners shot-stopper has come on leaps and bounds since arriving in north London just over 12 months ago, quickly establishing himself as the club’s first-choice ahead of Bernd Leno, and his form since has seen him touted as the long-term option for the England role also.

As of yet however, Pickford seems to have retained the role for his country, and former England and Tottenham number one Paul Robinson has claimed that the Blues man’s ability to use his feet is making the difference.

“Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson with their feet, are not as good as Jordan Pickford, no. And it’s something that he’s had to work on and he’s worked very hard on it,” Robinson said on Sky Sports via Football Daily.

I don’t believe that Pickford is better than Ramsdale in any way, but he does have the experience of being that guy for England.

His form at club level has to be a worry however, but I’m not sure Southgate has the bottle to change his thinking so close to the tournament. Look at the likes of Shaw, Maguire and Mount?

I personally think Gareth has got stuck in with his favourites, and think England are beginning to stagnate under his reign.

Does anyone believe Southgate has it in him to make that call?

Patrick

