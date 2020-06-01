Former England international claims Arsenal would ‘love’ to sign this man

Owen Hargreaves has claimed that all the top Premier League sides including Arsenal will be after Jadon Sancho, but isn’t sure which clubs will be able to afford him currently.

The English international made his first start at the weekend since the return to action, and did so in emphatic fashion, scoring a hat-trick in the process.

He helped his side run away with a comfortable 6-1 away win against the struggling side, who look destined for the drop with only 19 points from their 29 matches thus far.

Despite the opposition, Sancho’s performance has come under praise, with his three goals topping his tally up to 17 for the season thus far, as well as the 17 assists he has all in the Bundesliga alone.

Owen Hargreaves has now claimed that each top Premier League side would love to sign him, claiming he would improve each and every one of the top clubs in England.

‘He makes every team better, that’s for sure,’ Hargreaves told BT Sport live on air (Via the Metro)

‘Everyone would love to have him. Man United, Man City, Liverpool, I think he’s that good that he gets in all of them.

‘United, Chelsea and Arsenal would all love to have him. It depends on personnel and who could afford him?

‘It will cost a lost but he’s a generational talent, truly remarkable with his goals and assists and he can play in different positions.

‘He’s going to cost a lot but he’s worth it, I’d love to see him back in the Premier League.’

I would be very surprised if Arsenal was able to broker a deal for Sancho in the coming window due to the recent suspension of football, and the financial implications of the lockdown, but I do not doubt that Sancho would be a big hit at the Emirates.

I think for this summer we can only hope that he doesn’t join one of our rivals, and pray that somewhere down the line we will find ourselves in a better position to work on his transfer.

Would Sancho be the perfect addition to our first-team? Is there any doubt that he would succeed in the Premier League?

Patrick