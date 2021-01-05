Former England international names Arteta’s biggest issues

Rio Ferdinand has named Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Mikel Arteta’s biggest problem at Arsenal.

The Gunners have returned to form with three wins from their last three in the Premier League, but are still far from at their best in the division, and having gone seven league outings without victory just before Christmas, a little cloud of doubt still remains.

Last season, much of their form was held up by the thoroughly consistent goals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, something that has not happened for whatever reason this season, and Rio Ferdinand believes that Mikel Arteta has to prioritise a return to form for his main man.

Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel: “What is the problem with Aubameyang?

“How has he gone from being one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League if not in Europe, to what he’s doing now?

“How’s that happened? It’s not the Aubameyang I know. I don’t know how Arsenal fans are defending him.

“That is the biggest thing for Mikel Arteta, the biggest thing Arteta needs to do right now is to get him playing again.

“He’s got all these young, exciting prospects, you just want Aubameyang there around doing his stuff as well.

“I love Aubameyang, I think he is an unbelievable player who I would love in my team.

“I would have loved Manchester United to buy him before he went to Arsenal, I think he’s a top, top player and a ridiculous finisher.

“What he did last season was unrivalled, but this season Arsenal need him firing, ASAP.”

Things would no doubt be much easier for Arsenal if they could find a way to bring PEA back to the fore, but it has to be more beneficial for the team to be able to rely on a number of players to do the scoring, no?

Patrick