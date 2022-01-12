Former England international reckons Saka to Liverpool would be a good move

Former England player, Glen Johnson believes a move to Liverpool will interest Bukayo Saka.

The 20-year-old has become arguably Arsenal’s most important player this season.

His fine performances for the Gunners since he broke into the first team have caught the attention of rival clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool is one of them, and reports even linked the Reds with a move for him before he signed his latest deal with the club.

Now, Johnson, who spent a number of seasons at Anfield as a player, says the attacker is the right fit for his former club and he would likely want the move to the former European champions.

He said via Sun Sports: “As he’s a fantastic player, a young player and English then it would have to be a big deal.

“In terms of Liverpool and the player being interested in a move then I believe that for sure but I just think it would be quite a complex deal to pull off.

“I do think it would be a good move for Saka because any chance you get to sign for one of the best teams around, as a young player, it’s going to be appealing.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one player we should expect to spend a long time at Arsenal, considering his ties to the club.

The Euro 2020 star is still at the beginning of his career and will achieve greater things in it.

However, we need to guard against losing the 20-year-old to a rival because it would be embarrassing.

While trying to sign players that will support Mikel Arteta’s efforts to make us a top club again, the club needs to keep improving Saka’s contract before it’s too late.