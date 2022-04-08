Former England international tips Arsenal & Chelsea to secure CL spots

Former England midfielder Joe Cole has tipped both Chelsea and Arsenal to secure their place in the top four of Premier League.

Both of the above two sides were defeated at the weekend, with Brentford pummelling the Blues by a 4-1 scoreline at Stamford Bridge, while we weren’t much better in a 3-0 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Despite both of our most recent results, Cole believes that we will still be able to seal our place in the Champions League places from our remaining fixtures, as well as adding that his former side will be able to steady the ship also to secure their place.

“Chelsea will do it. I can see Arsenal finishing fourth too. I think it will be Chelsea and Arsenal in those last two positions,” the former West Ham & Chelsea star told JOE. “Having the points on the board is massive. I covered Arsenal’s win at Aston Villa and it was one of those where Arsenal might have got beat in the last few years.

“I know they slipped up against Crystal Palace but I just think Arsenal will have enough, what Mikel Arteta has done there has been brilliant. I think Chelsea finish third and Arsenal should come fourth.”

Claiming that having the ‘points on the board’ as a positive for us, despite us holding as many points as Tottenham at present is a bit confusing, but the advantage remains with us due to our game in hand of course. That could easily be eroded if we fail to get back to winning ways against Brighton this weekend, with confidence a little shot after our performance on Monday and with a growing injury list of key players.

I wish I had Joe’s confidence in my side, but those fears will surely be allayed on Saturday in what is a must-win fixture, while Tottenham have to go to Aston Villa in what could prove to be a tricky match also.

How confident are you that we will get over the line and secure fourth?

Parick