Former England international urges Arsenal to beat PSG to midfielder

Darren Bent has called on Arsenal to make a move to sign Christophe Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be working hard to identify players who will add to the quality of our first-team at present, and a striker and a central midfielder are believed to be High on our wishlist.

Darren Bent has been discussing his favourite club’s potential signings live on TalkSPORT, and whilst he was happy that we are pursuing Gabriel Jesus, he also wants us to divert some attention onto a deal for Nkunku.

‘I’d like to see him go to Arsenal. I think he’d be brilliant,’ Bent said.

‘He’s not got a point to prove but I think he needs regular football and I think he’s more than good enough to score the goals to help Arsenal get back to where they’d like to get to.

‘So I think that would be a really good addition to the squad.’

‘And Christopher Nkunku. [He would cost] a lot. There’s talk about him going back to Paris Saint-Germain,’ Bent said.

‘”But I’d love him. I think he fits the bill, he can play centre-forward, he can play off the left, he can play off the right.’

Nkunku definitely seems like a tough acquisition, with his current club working hard to keep him, whilst a number of clubs are keen to convince him to push hard for an exit. His season was amazing in the Bundesliga and naturally that means that he will have plenty of potential suitors if he is to push for the exit door, and I fear that our failure to reach the Champions League is likely to have already closed the door on our chances of his signature.

Do you agree that a large section of players are almost impossible for us to land this summer due to our failure to qualify for the CL?

Patrick

