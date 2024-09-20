Former England man makes his Premier League title prediction

David James is the latest former player to weigh in on the Premier League title race, as Arsenal once again competes with Manchester City for the crown.

The Gunners have been in the title race for two consecutive seasons, and their fans are hopeful they will challenge for the trophy once again this campaign.

Arsenal has started the season in fine form, but rivals like Liverpool and Manchester City have also had strong starts.

This weekend, Arsenal will face City, but the outcome of that game is unlikely to decide the eventual title winner.

Arsenal remains one of the strongest teams in the league, and many pundits believe they could be crowned champions by the end of the season.

David James has also followed them. He recently predicted the title race and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Manchester City will expect to win the league, or at least that is my expectation from them. That is simply what City do.

“Arsenal will be up there. I expect Arsenal to mount another title challenge, and I think Liverpool will do the same thing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the clubs that can win the Premier League this season and our players just need to stay focused on winning one game at a time.

