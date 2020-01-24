Former England star laments Arsenal’s player recruitment in one crucial area

Rio Ferdinand questions when Arsenal last signed a quality centre half.

Arsenal has to sign a new defender this month if they want to compete successfully in the Premier League, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Gunners have been light at the back this season with several poor showings from their defenders costing them points.

They now have to deal with issues like long term injuries and suspension, Calum Chambers and David Luiz are set to miss the next few games respectively.

It would be interesting to see how they cope in the absence of these players, but Ferdinand believes signing a good defender has been rare at Arsenal for some time now and they should fix that problem this month.

The former Manchester United defender believes that Laurent Koscielny was the last good central defender that Arsenal signed.

Ferdinand said on BT Sport per the Mail: “When’s the last time they bought a good centre-half?

“That they bought one that’s consistent? Koscielny’s the last one and he finished on bad injuries and lost of inconsistencies.

“So they don’t ever get that right, for years it’s consistent.”

Hard to argue with what Ferdinand has said here, it has been a while since a quality central defender was signed and that does need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for several defenders this month, however, having splashed the cash in the summer it appears that the Gunners are more interested in loan deals this month as opposed to any permanent deals.