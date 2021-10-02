Former England striker tips ‘bogey team’ Brighton to overcome Arsenal

Michael Owen believes that Brighton will win today’s clash against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium.

The Gunners come into the match on the back of three Premier League wins, with their most recent outing against Tottenham Hotspur the most impressive of the bunch, but the home side have their own form worthy of consideration also.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four in all competitions, missing out on a chance to go top of the Premier League table when failing to beat Crystal Palace on Monday night, highlighting just how well they have in fact started the new season.

Michael Owen insists that it was a good performance to escape with a draw against Palace that day however, and is so impressed with today’s home side that he believes they can hold onto a place within the top eight of the division, including beating Arsenal in today’s fixture.

“Brighton didn’t go top of the league, but it was a good point nonetheless away at Palace on Monday night,” he told Betvictor(via SussexLive).

“Maupay’s last-minute equaliser was a lovely finish. I’m so impressed with the job Graham Potter is doing down there and think they can stay in the top eight.

“How quickly can things change in football? This time last month Arsenal were in a crisis and here we are a week after they dismantled Spurs in the North London Derby.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think Spurs were shocking in that first half, but Arsenal’s play was excellent. In particular, the youngsters in Smith Rowe and Saka were full of energy and quality.

“Brighton have history of being a bit of a bogey team for Arsenal. The Gunners’ have won just two of their last seven against them and the Seagulls are flying right now. I think Brighton can narrowly win this.”