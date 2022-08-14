Former EPL goalkeeper slams Ramsdale for his performance against Leicester

Former Tottenham number one Paul Robinson was unimpressed by the performance of a shaky Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-2 yesterday.

The Gunners won their second league game of the season in as many matches, and everyone deserves credit for their performance and contribution towards the victory.

However, the two goals they conceded will probably have been avoided by some good defending and better goalkeeping, especially the first one.

It was credited as an own-goal for William Saliba, but the defender had done the right thing to head it back to his goalie, who he didn’t know had left his line.

“I thought both goalkeepers were poor today, to be honest. You can’t defend the goalkeeping today. As Saliba heads the ball you look at Ramsdale’s position, he’s in what you call no mans land. Saliba’s not expecting his goalkeeper to be there,” Robinson said on Stadium Astro.

“He’s gone too high up, Saliba looks up and hopes his goalkeeper is back. But Ramsdale ends up no mans land and he causes his defender a problem.”

Ramsdale was solid in the match at other times, but that lack of communication between him and Saliba has to be worked on.

We cannot afford mistakes like that against the top opponents because they will make us pay more than yesterday.

Hopefully, the players will learn from it and come back stronger.

