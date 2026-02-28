Former football CEO reveals why Arsenal can afford to raise ticket prices

Arsenal have increased the price of their season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign, yet there appears to be little concern about their ability to sell out the Emirates Stadium once again.

The Gunners have consistently maintained some of the highest season ticket prices in English football, and there is no indication that this upward trend will cease in the near future. The latest adjustment marks the fifth consecutive season in which prices have risen, a move that has drawn criticism from certain supporter groups.

Strong demand despite rising costs

Despite dissatisfaction in some quarters, Arsenal’s extensive local and international fanbase ensures sustained demand. Many supporters continue to struggle to secure tickets, and any season ticket holders who opt not to renew are likely to be swiftly replaced. The club’s recent on-pitch success has further strengthened this demand.

In recent seasons, Arsenal have progressed deep into multiple competitions, providing supporters with the opportunity to witness high-profile fixtures against elite opposition. Such experiences enhance the perceived value of attending matches at the Emirates, even amid escalating costs.

Market forces at play

According to Football Insider, Keith Wyness believes the continued increases reflect simple market dynamics. He stated, “If the team is winning, you don’t hear the gripes about ticket prices. There is a market for Arsenal at that price. I know there is. The market will decide if there isn’t.

“But I think for those sort of games, if they’re in Champions League quarterfinals and semi finals, I don’t think they’d have a problem selling them at that price, to be honest. I know it’s a lot for fans, but still, I think that they would find a way.”

His comments suggest that success on the pitch mitigates affordability concerns. While rising costs may generate debate, Arsenal’s competitive performances and global appeal appear sufficient to sustain demand at current price levels.