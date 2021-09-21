Former Gunner admits what he ‘really liked’ about Arsenal’s win over Burnley

Martin Keown was extremely enthusiastic watching Arsenal’s new look midfield in action against Burnley this weekend, with Thomas Partey sitting in behind both Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners earned their second-straight victory when overcoming the Clarets on Saturday, putting their three league defeats from the opening weeks of the campaign behind them, and while we only scraped a 1-0 win, Keown was pleased with the new system which was put in place.

“I really liked the look of the midfield actually,” Keown told BBC Radio 5Live listeners. “If you look at the manager is setting up the team. If you look at what he had with Guardiola at Man City.

“One player sitting in Partey, and then two players either side in Smith Rowe and Odegaard.

“His piece of brilliance from the free-kick was the difference between the two teams.”

It will be interesting to see if the manager opts to stick with this tactic when we look to take on Tottenham next weekend, despite the fact that Granit Xhaka will return to availability following his three-match suspension for a straight-red against Manchester City.

Did we see enough from our midfield this weekend to believe that this should be the long-term plan? Could Xhaka and Partey both profit from playing in a midfield three?

Patrick