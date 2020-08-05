Former Gunner agrees that new Arsenal star compares to club legend

Lee Dixon has become the latest individual to sing the praises of Kieran Tierney as the Scotsman continues to shine at Arsenal.

Tierney joined the Gunners from Celtic last summer and after enduring a tough start to life at the club because of reoccurring injuries, he has now established himself as one of the stars at the Emirates.

His fine performances have seen him get compared with Arsenal legend, Nigel Winterburn, and Lee Dixon agrees to the comparison.

Tierney was instrumental to Arsenal’s successful end to the season after the restart as it was not until after the games had returned that he was able to play under Mikel Arteta.

The defender was in top form as he showed his versatility on the left-wing and chipped in with a few goals and assists as Arsenal won the FA Cup and qualified for the Europa League again in the process.

Dixon told talkSPORT via Metro: ‘He’s been likened to Nigel Winterburn already and the fact that’s on your CV, that someone’s actually gone, ‘Oh, he’s very similar to Nigel when he got in the side’.

‘[He’s got] that hunger, that desire, that willingness to run all day.

‘That should be a given, but sometimes it isn’t. We look at young players today and we’re sometimes critical about their effort.

‘We look at them and go, ‘He should be doing this, he should be doing that’.

‘But, the fact that he seems to have adapted to the way [Mikel] Arteta wants him to play, he can play in a few positions – I was really impressed with him when he first came. Obviously, he got the injuries.’