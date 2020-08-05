Former Gunner agrees that new Arsenal star compares to club legend

Lee Dixon has become the latest individual to sing the praises of Kieran Tierney as the Scotsman continues to shine at Arsenal.
Tierney joined the Gunners from Celtic last summer and after enduring a tough start to life at the club because of reoccurring injuries, he has now established himself as one of the stars at the Emirates.
His fine performances have seen him get compared with Arsenal legend, Nigel Winterburn, and Lee Dixon agrees to the comparison.
Tierney was instrumental to Arsenal’s successful end to the season after the restart as it was not until after the games had returned that he was able to play under Mikel Arteta.
The defender was in top form as he showed his versatility on the left-wing and chipped in with a few goals and assists as Arsenal won the FA Cup and qualified for the Europa League again in the process.
Dixon told talkSPORT via Metro: ‘He’s been likened to Nigel Winterburn already and the fact that’s on your CV, that someone’s actually gone, ‘Oh, he’s very similar to Nigel when he got in the side’.
‘[He’s got] that hunger, that desire, that willingness to run all day.
‘That should be a given, but sometimes it isn’t. We look at young players today and we’re sometimes critical about their effort.
‘We look at them and go, ‘He should be doing this, he should be doing that’.
‘But, the fact that he seems to have adapted to the way [Mikel] Arteta wants him to play, he can play in a few positions – I was really impressed with him when he first came. Obviously, he got the injuries.’
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I really praise Unai Emery for signing these kind of players. Others are Ceballos, Gouendouzi and Martinelli. They bring positive contribution to the team
Guendouzi? LMFAO
The Frenchman’s most recent
contributions to AFC.
Bragging to the opposition
about your weekly wages and
subsequently choking one of those
inferior players that just whipped
your pompous ass.
Refusing to apologize to Brighton,
MA and AFC for your cowardly
actions on the pitch.
Appearing indifferent or apathetic
to the FA Cup MASTERCLASS by
his teammates and manager while
on holiday.
Anything else I missed?
Giendouzi and his hair can bugger
off for all I care.
Yes. I like Ceballos and Tierney.
Guendouzi, I m not really a big fan. That doesn’t mean he ain’t good or has potential. He has got potential but I am not just caught out with his style of play. Having said that, I feel he can be an incredible player if he improves his character on and off the pitch. I remember when Eto told Balotelli that he can be a world class player if he can fix his attitude. (During their Inter Milan days)…That is the same advice I will give to Guendouzi…
Emery isn’t responsible for Martinelli BTW, that was Francis and Edu.
Emery’s main player was Guendouzi
Actually, the three mentioned as signed by UE, were, in actual fact signed by the regime set up by gazidis.
If UE says he didn’t get the players he wanted (Zaha) then how anyone can claim he signed these three is a mystery to me.