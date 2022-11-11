Former Gunner argues that Ramsdale should be England’s number one

Jack Wilshere has argued with Andy Goldstein about who should be England’s number one for the World Cup in Qatar, with our former midfielder arguing for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale.

The 24 year-old has been a surprise package over the last 18 months, quickly displacing Bernd Leno from his role as number one in north London, and rapidly earned praise for his performances, making him one of the highest rated shot-stoppers in the country.

Despite his rapid rise however, he appears to remain behind Jordan Pickford in the pecking order for Gareth Southgate, but Wilshere insists that Ramsdale should be starting in the upcoming tournament.

I have to agree that Ramsdale should be starting for England, but you can understand why Southgate would stick with Pickford. Ramsdale could well be the best goalkeeper in the division, while Everton’s star isn’t even in the same bracket.

I don’t like the defence that Wilshere has picked here however, with one of the worst back fours I could imagine. I’d like to see White and Stones get the nod through the middle, while Kyle Walker has to come into the side for me down the right.

Do you think that Ramsdale could convince Southgate to give him the nod in time for England’s opening game?

Patrick

