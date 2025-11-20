Former Gunner backs Arsenal to cope without Gabriel

Bacary Sagna believes Arsenal will feel the absence of Gabriel when they face Tottenham this weekend, yet he remains confident that the team have enough strength in depth to cope. Arsenal have depended heavily on the Brazilian, who has become one of the most impressive centre-backs in the game and a core figure in Mikel Arteta’s defensive structure. His influence in both penalty areas has been crucial, and his performances have consistently reflected the high standards expected at the Emirates.

Gabriel’s Absence And Its Impact

Arteta has often spoken of his admiration for Gabriel’s contributions, and the defender has embraced the responsibility placed upon him as Arsenal continue their pursuit of silverware. His availability has been central to the balance of the back four, and his reliability has helped shape the team’s defensive identity. However, Arsenal now face the demanding task of preparing for the derby without him, as he remains sidelined with an injury that could keep him out until the new year. This would cause him to miss several key fixtures at a time when consistency is vital.

Gabriel’s absence is significant. He has been a commanding presence, strong in duels, assured in possession and influential at set pieces. Losing a player with such characteristics creates an obvious challenge, particularly in a fixture as intense as the north London derby. Still, Arsenal have worked to build depth in their defensive options, and this will now be tested as they look to maintain stability at the back.

Sagna’s Confidence In Arsenal’s Depth

Despite the setback, Sagna remains optimistic about Arsenal’s prospects for the match. The former defender acknowledged the scale of Gabriel’s influence but pointed to the overall quality within Arteta’s squad. Speaking via Standard Sport, he said, “Obviously, not having Gabriel available is not good, with everything he can offer at both ends of the pitch. I still think they will have enough to win, especially at home. But the sooner Gabriel is back in the team, the better!”

His comments reflect a balanced view. While Gabriel is a major loss, the depth Arsenal have assembled offers reassurance that they can still produce a strong performance. The upcoming derby will serve as a clear test of that depth and of the team’s resilience. If the remaining defenders rise to the occasion, Arsenal can still secure an important result while awaiting Gabriel’s return.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…