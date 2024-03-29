Former Gunner backs Arsenal to get a result at the Etihad

Former Arsenal and Manchester City player Gael Clichy has shared his insights on the upcoming match between the two clubs, expressing confidence in Arsenal’s ability to challenge the defending champions.

Arsenal faces a formidable test as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City, a match that Clichy acknowledges as one of the Gunners’ toughest of the season.

Despite the daunting task ahead, Arsenal has proven to be a tricky opponent for City in recent encounters, even securing a victory in their previous meeting.

With Arsenal currently sitting at the top of the league standings, albeit on goal difference ahead of Liverpool, the stakes are high for both teams in the upcoming fixture.

While City poses a formidable challenge, particularly at home, Clichy believes that Arsenal possesses the necessary qualities to exploit the weaknesses in City’s game and secure a positive result this weekend.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘The weakness in the Man City team is when they are in possession, they often lose the second ball and can be hurt on transition.

‘Players like (Bukayo) Saka) and (Gabriel) Martinelli can hurt City on the transition. Keeping the ball and using the space in behind could be the key. If there is one team that is capable of going there and getting the points, it is Arsenal.’

To win the league, we have to go to difficult stadiums and win games there, so the game against City is a must-win fixture for us.

