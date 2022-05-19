Former Gunner backs Arteta over his Newcastle substitutions

Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle United had nothing to do with Mikel Arteta’s substitutions on the night.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by a spirited Magpies side that appeared to want the win more.

Arsenal had to win that game to remain fourth on the league table after Tottenham had beaten Burnley, but they failed to carry out the assignment.

Seeing that his team was not doing well, Mikel Arteta replaced the out-of-form Emile Smith Rowe with Gabriel Martinelli in the 53rd minute.

He probably should have brought on the Brazilian earlier, but Campbell said it wouldn’t have made any difference because Arsenal was simply poor on the night.

He tells Football Insider: “People can question the substitutions but it wasn’t the reason Arsenal lost.

“We were not at the races from minute one to minute 90. Do not blame substitutions for that defeat.

“The fact of the matter is, that was a learning curve. It is all good and well playing good for the majority of the season but these are the moments that define you as a player. This is where you earn your name.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That game was simply a bad one for us, regardless of what people will say now.

That was our most important match of the season, yet our players didn’t show up, and now we face the prospect of playing in the Europa League next season.

