Former Gunner believes Arsenal cannot make top four for this reason

Ian Wright isn’t confident that Arsenal will still make the top four at the end of this season because they are missing a number of key players.

The Gunners have lost Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in the last few weeks and Takehiro Tomiyasu has been absent through injury also.

These players are key men for the club, and the Gunners have missed their presence in recent matches.

They will still face Chelsea and Tottenham among other opponents and the absence of these players might prove key in the race for a Champions League place.

Arsenal has defied the odds to get the number of points they have now and they can still do it again, but the club’s legend, Wright, doesn’t believe that is possible.

He said on the Arseblog podcast, as quoted by Mirror Football: “We are not creating as many chances as we should, we are the lowest goal scorers in the top five.

“We need goals man, there’s no way – when we lose Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney – there’s no we can stay in that top four with the players that we have got at the moment without them three in it. They are three of the mainstays in our team and when you are not scoring as well, it’s frustrating watching them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Now is the time to be more optimistic than realistic because we are truly close to clinching a top-four spot.

Despite missing these key players, we can still earn some huge results between now and the end of the season.

Opponents could underestimate what we can do because of our small squad and that can play to our advantage.