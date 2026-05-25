Former Gunner believes Arteta could become the greatest Arsenal manager

Ian Wright reckons Mikel Arteta could become the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history if he leads them to Champions League glory at the end of this month and sees a defining moment approaching for the club.

Arsenal have never won the competition, having reached the final in 2006, where they suffered defeat to Barcelona, but they now have another opportunity to correct that record when they face PSG on May 30, with supporters believing a historic double could still be achieved this season. The occasion is expected to carry significant pressure and attention given the club’s long wait for European success.

Arteta’s Growing Legacy at Arsenal

Wright believes that Arsène Wenger’s long tenure set a high benchmark at the club, particularly for reaching the Champions League final and consistently qualifying for Europe, but also notes the missing piece of European success at the highest level. He also highlights how that history frames expectations around Arteta’s current project.

As quoted by the Metro, Wright said,

‘He (Wenger) was forced to stay at the club and what he did in those years, getting us into the Champions League was amazing. But he didn’t quite get us over the line in respect of the Champions League.

‘If Mikel Arteta can do that, he supersedes everybody. He will have done something no-one in our history has done before.’

Arsenal’s Ambition Ahead of the Final

The discussion around Arteta’s future success reflects growing optimism among supporters and former players alike.

Arsenal believe they can challenge Paris Saint-Germain in the final and complete a historic season, with confidence growing after their domestic success and the prospect of European glory within reach; supporters remain hopeful ahead of the decisive match.

Wright’s assessment underlines the scale of Arteta’s potential achievement, suggesting that Champions League success would place him above every previous manager in the club’s history and cement a new era of dominance.