Former Gunner believes Arteta could become the greatest Arsenal manager

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The CL is a different comp to when Wengers Arsenal was competing ,money now as ment better players coming to England ,that’s why the bigger clubs wanted the break off league because they knew they couldn’t compete financially.
Wenger miles ahead of Arteta,tactically and entertainment wise so far .
6 long years with that amount of money spent you should be seeing titles .
No comparison
The first part I agree – the big Euro leagues and clubs, or their investors who invested thinking about money from global brand, saw the money and power moving to the Premier League, and foresaw what would happen, both in terms of strength out on the pitch where English club was competing – could be Prem clean sweep in Europe unless it’s deemed we are under no circumstances allowed to win our game too – also in what the rest of the world is interested in paying to watch.
The second part what you said, the money invested should guarantee titles? I don’t agree. Other Prem clubs spend big too, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, Manure – it’s a proper competitive league, you don’t just get a cheque book out and buy the trophies you want, because every match pushes you and your squad. It’s a proper thorough test with fine margins no matter what you spend.
But City, Mannure, Chelsea and Liverpool have all won the League and CL ? And some in the last few years. So they have spent money and eon the big trophies. It doesn’t guarantee it but it certainly make a difference. It has to us now.
👍Reggie, the sufficiently available resources simply makes it more probable, the rest is up to the team/management once it is put together with those higher priced elements.
We have won FA Cup and the Premier Leauge during these 6 years and Arsenal became No. 2 in the league for a number of years. That’s great IMO.