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Former Gunner believes Arteta could become the greatest Arsenal manager

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ian Wright reckons Mikel Arteta could become the greatest manager in Arsenal’s history if he leads them to Champions League glory at the end of this month and sees a defining moment approaching for the club.

Arsenal have never won the competition, having reached the final in 2006, where they suffered defeat to Barcelona, but they now have another opportunity to correct that record when they face PSG on May 30, with supporters believing a historic double could still be achieved this season. The occasion is expected to carry significant pressure and attention given the club’s long wait for European success.

Arteta’s Growing Legacy at Arsenal

Wright believes that Arsène Wenger’s long tenure set a high benchmark at the club, particularly for reaching the Champions League final and consistently qualifying for Europe, but also notes the missing piece of European success at the highest level. He also highlights how that history frames expectations around Arteta’s current project.

As quoted by the Metro, Wright said,

‘He (Wenger) was forced to stay at the club and what he did in those years, getting us into the Champions League was amazing. But he didn’t quite get us over the line in respect of the Champions League.

‘If Mikel Arteta can do that, he supersedes everybody. He will have done something no-one in our history has done before.’

Arsenal’s Ambition Ahead of the Final

The discussion around Arteta’s future success reflects growing optimism among supporters and former players alike.

Arsenal believe they can challenge Paris Saint-Germain in the final and complete a historic season, with confidence growing after their domestic success and the prospect of European glory within reach; supporters remain hopeful ahead of the decisive match.

Wright’s assessment underlines the scale of Arteta’s potential achievement, suggesting that Champions League success would place him above every previous manager in the club’s history and cement a new era of dominance.

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  1. The CL is a different comp to when Wengers Arsenal was competing ,money now as ment better players coming to England ,that’s why the bigger clubs wanted the break off league because they knew they couldn’t compete financially.
    Wenger miles ahead of Arteta,tactically and entertainment wise so far .
    6 long years with that amount of money spent you should be seeing titles .
    No comparison

    Reply

    1. The first part I agree – the big Euro leagues and clubs, or their investors who invested thinking about money from global brand, saw the money and power moving to the Premier League, and foresaw what would happen, both in terms of strength out on the pitch where English club was competing – could be Prem clean sweep in Europe unless it’s deemed we are under no circumstances allowed to win our game too – also in what the rest of the world is interested in paying to watch.
      The second part what you said, the money invested should guarantee titles? I don’t agree. Other Prem clubs spend big too, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, Manure – it’s a proper competitive league, you don’t just get a cheque book out and buy the trophies you want, because every match pushes you and your squad. It’s a proper thorough test with fine margins no matter what you spend.

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      1. But City, Mannure, Chelsea and Liverpool have all won the League and CL ? And some in the last few years. So they have spent money and eon the big trophies. It doesn’t guarantee it but it certainly make a difference. It has to us now.

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        1. 👍Reggie, the sufficiently available resources simply makes it more probable, the rest is up to the team/management once it is put together with those higher priced elements.

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  2. We have won FA Cup and the Premier Leauge during these 6 years and Arsenal became No. 2 in the league for a number of years. That’s great IMO.

    Reply

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