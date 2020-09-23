Former Gunner believes he knows the true reason why Aubameyang signed a new deal

Ex-Arsenal star, Lauren has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract with Arsenal not because of money or winning trophies.

The Gunners captain had entered the final year of his previous deal at the Emirates and it appeared like he would be leaving the club.

Arsenal feared for the worst and even Mikel Arteta admitted that he wasn’t sure if his captain was staying when he first joined the Gunners.

The Gabon striker eventually signed a new deal much to the relief of Arsenal’s fans.

With several top teams looking to sign him, some fans might think that he signed a new Arsenal contract because of money or winning trophies, but Lauren reckons there is a much deeper reason why the former Borussia Dortmund striker didn’t leave the Emirates.

Lauren who snubbed a move to Real Madrid to join Arsenal reckons that Aubameyang signed a new deal because of the family feeling at Arsenal.

He told Goal.com: “Arsenal is my family and it will always be my family because it’s the place I grew up as a person in so many ways.

“It’s not only about the trophies, it’s not about the money. It’s more than that. You see now with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: it’s not about money, you love the place, you love the people and the way they treat you. This is Arsenal.

“Arsenal give you everything necessary to make you feel like you are in a family and I really feel that Arsenal is my family.”