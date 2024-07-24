Former Gunner, Hector Bellerin Champions Women Players wages

The women’s game is growing, and there is every reason to expect that each year it will take the next step forward. Arsenal, as a club, exemplifies how the women’s game is gaining popularity.

Last season, Arsenal Women sold out the Emirates Stadium on many occasions, demonstrating their growing influence.

As a demonstration of good faith, Arsenal decided to make the Emirates Stadium the Gunner women’s main home ground. Aston Villa have followed Arsenal’s lead and will, for next season, also have Villa Park as a home for their women’s team.

While these advancements in women’s football are fantastic, they overlook one crucial aspect: embracing the need to upgrade women’s wages. While men make a career out of playing football, women do not. Leah Williamson made it clear that she is not earning enough money to retire when she decides to hang up her boots.

It’s disappointing that even after selling out stadiums, women still don’t earn as much as they should. As women advocate for equal pay, they may have just won another ambassador in Hector Bellerin.

The ex-Gunner, in an interview on the podcast En clef of Rhodes, emphasised the need for equal pay, stating, “How do we achieve this? [equal pay] I don’t know yet. What I do know is that in men’s football, we must be the first to take the lead in providing help. We have the platform, resources, and power to make a difference.

“It’s our responsibility—clubs, organisations, and big leagues—to walk this path and use our strong influence effectively.”

I hope that other male footballers will follow Bellerin in calling for equal pay for women and help women’s football also be a lifelong, sustaining career.

Susan N

