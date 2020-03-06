Former Gunner calls on Arsenal to support Mikel Arteta with money in the next transfer window

Mikel Arteta needs money to rebuild Arsenal.

Arsenal has to dip their hands into their pockets to back Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window, according to Martin Keown.

The Gunners have been in fine form since Arteta became their new manager, they have lost just one of their last 12 games and they remain unbeaten in domestic competitions this year.

Arteta has had to make do with the players that Unai Emery left behind for him, but he is expected to sign his own players when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Spaniard faces one of the most important summers in the club’s history with players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unsettled.

He will be looking to keep some of his best players and hopefully add some from the transfer market.

Arsenal spent over £100 million in the last transfer window and the club posted a loss in their last financial year-end, their absence from European competition next season could force them to tighten the purse string even further, but Keown has urged them to open their cheque book and support Arteta.

“Arteta has got to be allowed to build the team,” Keown told Goal. “He’s got to be given money to develop.

“Do the owners need to be put some of their own money in? Obviously there are limits to the losses the club can run at, we know that with Manchester City in recent weeks and what they’ve gone through, but expenditure needs to be made in the team.”