Former Gunner cannot believe who Arsenal is about to sign

Paul Merson has revealed his disbelief at the news that Chelsea is about to let Willian leave as the Brazilian nears joining Arsenal.

Willian has been a summer target for the Gunners and they had been hopeful that he will not be able to reach an agreement over a new deal with Chelsea so that they can sign him.

That has been the case and the Gunners can now make their move for him and they will get him if they agree to the contract demands that Chelsea refused to agree to.

Merson was delighted at the news that the Gunners are closing in on signing the winger before revealing that he can’t believe that Chelsea will let such a player leave them.

He admitted that the Brazilian was old but said it didn’t matter because he is in fine form now and teams need results right away not in the future.

In his column for the Daily Star, he wrote: ‘Willian would be an unbelievable signing for Arsenal. I think Willian is a special player who ticks all the boxes. I can’t believe Chelsea are letting him go to be honest.

‘I know he’s 31 and wanted a three-year contract but football is all about now, and right now he’s a great player. No manager is thinking about what might happen in three or four years’ time.

‘They need results now, so it’s no surprise to me Frank Lampard doesn’t want him to go. Arteta won’t be Arsenal manager forever. He needs to win now. Willian can help him do that.’