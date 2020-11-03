Former Gunner ‘can’t speak highly enough’ of Arsenal boss Arteta

Tony Adams is hearing amazing things about Mikel Arteta, including from the inside, as the new coach wasted no time in bringing the best out or Arsenal.

The Gunners have won two trophies since the manager joined the club in December, in the FA Cup and Community Shield, as well as putting in top performances against a number of top teams.

It’s not just the results however, with the club’s transfer business also having impressed, and the team is visibly working much harder and concentrated under Arteta’s guise.

Tony Adams is full of praise for the manager also, and insists that his assistant Steve Bould believes he is the best manager he has seen in a long time.

‘He [Arteta] has got fantastic ability to work with this team,’ Adams told Stadium Astro (via the Metro).

‘He puts hours into the training pitch. He’s his own man, if [Mesut] Ozil’s not in his thinking, he’s out, it’s as simple as that.

‘I can’t speak highly enough of the guy. The words coming out [of the club], when I talk to my mate Steve Bould who’s still in the club taking the Under-23s at the moment.

‘He said to me, “This guy has got it all, he’s the governor”.

‘He’s the best he’s seen in a long time.

‘He really does understand the game, he expresses himself; he’s very confident. It’s his first job, for God’s sake, he’s doing a remarkable, remarkable job.’

The manager’s impact on the team is visible for all to see, especially for those who watched our displays shortly before his arrival, and it would be crazy not to be impressed by the difference in the team.

It’s also refreshing for our signings to have actually filled holes in our squad, and we are definitely on the upward curve at last.

Will Arteta have us back in the Champions League as early as next season?

Patrick