Former Gunner changes his opinion on Xhaka after Man Utd display

Emmanuel Frimpong had encouraged Arsenal to get rid of Granit Xhaka and sign himself to play for his former club for free, but he was left impressed by the Swiss’ display against Manchester United.

Xhaka has had an inconsistent time at the Emirates since he has been at the club, and he came under more criticism when he couldn’t help them on their poor run of form at the end of last year.

Frimpong tweeted at the time: “Sell xhaka and get me on a free”

The midfielder has since turned around his poor start to the season with some fine performances.

He was one of the club’s best players in their goalless draw against United, and Frimpong was impressed.

The former Arsenal midfielder took to his Twitter account to admit: “Xhaka man of the match exceptional”

Xhaka was stripped on the Arsenal captaincy in 2019 after falling out with the club’s fans.

On current form, he may be considered for that role once again.

Arsenal’s draw with the Red Devils has temporarily moved them to 8th on the league table.

They will face Wolves next on Tuesday. A win in that game could help them move further up the table. They should also have vengeance on their minds after losing the reverse fixture at the Emirates.