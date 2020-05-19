Former Gunner claims Arteta and Ozil are ‘better fit’

Arsenal have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Mikel Arteta as boss in December, with the Spaniard returning Mesut Ozil to the first-team.

The former German international had become a squad rotation member under Unai Emery, but Ozil has been selected to start in every one of Arsenal’s Premier League matches since Arteta took over.

The jury is still out on Ozil’s importance to our side where the fans are concerned, but for the manager and Podolski, there is no doubting the key role that he can play in our side.

Podolski stated: “There is no discussion for me, he is a great player.

“Sometimes there is a problem with a coach or there could be an injury, things that happen in football and you have to deal with this situation sometimes.

“I think it’s a better fit than before (Ozil and Arteta). They have played together and know each other. Ozil is back on the pitch and the games I have seen he is doing much better than with the former coach.

“Sometimes you have a coach and you cannot deal with him. He can have a different view of football. Arteta is back at Arsenal and you see the team is much more organised, more fight and discipline.

“I hope they can build a good team for the next couple of years. They can do it but they have to work together.”

There is no denying that Ozil has been playing better since the appointment of Mikel, and the midfielder no doubt still has much improvement to make to justify his monster salary.

Arteta clearly sees value in fielding the 31 year-old regardless of the fans stance, but will the German ever be able to convince the haters?

