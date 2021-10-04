Former Gunner claims he eyed Arsenal exit ‘every summer’

Matt Macey failed to break into the first-team at Arsenal, and claims he always looked to find a move each summer.

The goalkeeper spent eight years under contract with the Gunners, but was only limited to just two senior appearances for the club, neither of which came in the Premier League.

In January 2021, he did eventually leave to join Hibernian on a free transfer, signing a short-term six-month contract with the club, before signing a new contract with the same club this summer.

Macey has since broken into Hibs first-team this term, starting all eight of his club’s Scottish Premiership outings, and spoke to press after his impressive start to the season.

“I get asked a lot if I could have left Arsenal earlier,” he told the Daily Record. “It’s not always as easy as that at a big club. There are responsibilities for the manager to protect, in terms of players picking up injuries at the top level.

“One thing I’d say is that every summer, I always looked to go and play football, whether it was on loan or to leave Arsenal. For whatever reason it didn’t happen. I’m just lucky that when I did decide to make the jump, it worked out really well at Hibs.”

Macey was never on the losing side with the senior team, helping us to a 2-1 League Cup win in extra time over Norwich, and keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 Europa League Group match with Red Star Belgrade both in 2017, but clearly didn’t do enough to be considered for a regular role in our side.

He was still a loyal servant to the club over the years however, and we wish him all the best with his new challenge.

