Former Gunner claims that Man United have the advantage in top-four race

Martin Keown has claimed that Manchester United are more likely to finish fourth, blaming Arsenal’s inconsistency for his decision.

The Gunners currently have the advantage in the race to finish fourth, sitting just one point behind the Red Devils with two games in hand at present.

Our win against Wolves on Thursday could also have been major, giving us a four-point gap over the Wanderers whilst having played once less than them also, while Spurs and West Ham also remain in the hunt also.

While the bookmakers have us as the most likely to clinch the final Champions League spot, former defender Keown claims that United appear more consistent and are more likely to finish in the top four.

‘I do because it’s about consistency,” Keown said live on TalkSport.” I see [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang has scored four goals in two games for Barcelona. Arsenal are still having a problem in front of goal.

‘I don’t think [Alexandre] Lacazette has scored a goal in open play since December 12th. It’s a long time ago.

‘I do feel they’re showing some great character, [Nicolas] Pepe coming off the bench [vs Wolves].

‘Let’s see what happens, but Arsenal are still in the mix. I think that’s all the fans need right now – that hope and belief that they can maybe go on and do it.’

I’m not quite sure I’m seeing any form of consistency from the Red Devils to be honest. If anything, Wolves and West Ham have been the most consistent. Bruno Lage’s side have maintained a strong defence throughout the campaign, and have made themselves hard to beat even by the best of teams, and the Hammers have salvaged points off a number of the top sides, s well as maintaining European football also.

It is European football for both United and West Ham in fact that should give us more of an edge in the race for the top four, and at present, none of these teams are playing as a unit more-so than ours.

Do you think that United are the team to beat in the race for fourth?

Patrick